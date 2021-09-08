Omega Therapeutics Inc’s Quiet Period To End on September 8th (NASDAQ:OMGA)

Omega Therapeutics’ (NASDAQ:OMGA) quiet period will end on Wednesday, September 8th. Omega Therapeutics had issued 7,400,000 shares in its public offering on July 30th. The total size of the offering was $125,800,000 based on an initial share price of $17.00. During the company’s quiet period, insiders and any underwriters that worked on the IPO are prevented from issuing any earnings forecasts or research reports for the company because of regulations issued by the Securities and Exchange Commission. Following the end of the company’s quiet period, the brokerages that served as underwriters will likely initiate research coverage on the company.

Several analysts have weighed in on OMGA shares. Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of Omega Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $30.00 price target for the company. Wedbush started coverage on shares of Omega Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $36.00 price target for the company. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Omega Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price target for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Omega Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $22.00 price target for the company.

OMGA stock opened at $21.16 on Wednesday. Omega Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $15.50 and a 12-month high of $24.29.

Omega Therapeutics Inc is a development-stage biotechnology company. Its OMEGA Epigenomic Programming(TM) platform harness the power of epigenetics to develop a new class of DNA-sequence-targeting, mRNA-encoded programmable epigenetic medicines. Omega Therapeutics Inc is based in CAMBRIDGE, Mass.

