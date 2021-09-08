Orange (NYSE:ORAN) Research Coverage Started at Sanford C. Bernstein

Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of Orange (NYSE:ORAN) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a market perform rating on the technology company’s stock.
A number of other research firms also recently commented on ORAN. Morgan Stanley reiterated an equal weight rating on shares of Orange in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. restated a neutral rating on shares of Orange in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. lowered Orange from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $10.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Orange from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Citigroup downgraded Orange from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $11.50.
ORAN stock opened at $11.29 on Tuesday. Orange has a 1-year low of $10.15 and a 1-year high of $13.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The company has a market capitalization of $30.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.79 and a beta of 0.30. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.02.
About Orange
Orange SA engages as a telecommunication services company, which operates mobile and internet services. It provides telecommunication services to multinational companies, under the brand Orange Business Services. The company was founded in 1794 and is headquartered in Paris, France.
