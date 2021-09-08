Orange (NYSE:ORAN) Research Coverage Started at Sanford C. Bernstein

Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of Orange (NYSE:ORAN) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a market perform rating on the technology company’s stock.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on ORAN. Morgan Stanley reiterated an equal weight rating on shares of Orange in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. restated a neutral rating on shares of Orange in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. lowered Orange from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $10.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Orange from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Citigroup downgraded Orange from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $11.50.

Get Orange alerts:

ORAN stock opened at $11.29 on Tuesday. Orange has a 1-year low of $10.15 and a 1-year high of $13.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The company has a market capitalization of $30.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.79 and a beta of 0.30. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.02.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its holdings in shares of Orange by 7.3% in the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 1,513,271 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $17,312,000 after buying an additional 102,552 shares during the period. Sawtooth Solutions LLC increased its holdings in Orange by 15.6% during the 2nd quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 56,281 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $644,000 after purchasing an additional 7,587 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in Orange by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 208,668 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,387,000 after purchasing an additional 4,567 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in Orange during the 2nd quarter worth about $2,378,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in shares of Orange by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,559,135 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $40,717,000 after acquiring an additional 57,689 shares during the last quarter. 0.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Orange

Orange SA engages as a telecommunication services company, which operates mobile and internet services. It provides telecommunication services to multinational companies, under the brand Orange Business Services. The company was founded in 1794 and is headquartered in Paris, France.

Further Reading: Determine Your Level of Risk Tolerance

Receive News & Ratings for Orange Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Orange and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.