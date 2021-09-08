Donaldson Company, Inc. Expected to Post Q1 2022 Earnings of $0.59 Per Share (NYSE:DCI)

Donaldson Company, Inc. (NYSE:DCI) – Equities researchers at Oppenheimer issued their Q1 2022 earnings per share estimates for Donaldson in a research note issued on Friday, September 3rd. Oppenheimer analyst B. Blair forecasts that the industrial products company will post earnings per share of $0.59 for the quarter. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Donaldson’s Q2 2022 earnings at $0.62 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.69 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.72 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $2.87 EPS.

A number of other research firms have also commented on DCI. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Donaldson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Donaldson from $79.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Donaldson from $71.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 3rd.

Shares of DCI stock opened at $60.83 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $7.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.16, a P/E/G ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $66.03 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $62.83. Donaldson has a one year low of $45.21 and a one year high of $69.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 2.05 and a quick ratio of 1.42.

Donaldson (NYSE:DCI) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, September 1st. The industrial products company reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.66. Donaldson had a net margin of 10.05% and a return on equity of 26.93%. The business had revenue of $773.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $769.69 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.50 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 25.2% on a year-over-year basis.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Donaldson by 1.4% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,425,979 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $789,423,000 after buying an additional 173,705 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Donaldson by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,256,418 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $715,121,000 after buying an additional 82,983 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Donaldson by 9.9% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,298,483 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $336,613,000 after buying an additional 478,667 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in shares of Donaldson by 16.7% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,799,487 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $177,851,000 after buying an additional 399,858 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Donaldson by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 2,213,276 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $128,725,000 after buying an additional 20,192 shares in the last quarter. 79.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Investors of record on Monday, August 16th were given a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.45%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 13th. Donaldson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 37.93%.

About Donaldson

Donaldson Co, Inc engages in the manufacture of filtration systems and replacement parts. It operates through the following segments: Engine Products and Industrial Products. The Engine Products segment includes replacement filters for both air and liquid filtration applications, air filtration systems, liquid filtration systems for fuel, lube and hydraulic applications, and exhaust and emissions systems.

