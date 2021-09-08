William Blair Comments on Patterson Companies, Inc.’s Q2 2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:PDCO)

Patterson Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCO) – William Blair cut their Q2 2022 earnings estimates for shares of Patterson Companies in a research report issued on Friday, September 3rd. William Blair analyst J. Kreger now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.49 for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.51. William Blair also issued estimates for Patterson Companies’ Q3 2022 earnings at $0.53 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.57 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $2.02 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.44 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.53 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.57 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.62 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $2.45 EPS.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler cut their price target on Patterson Companies from $44.00 to $41.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Patterson Companies from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $31.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th. TheStreet raised Patterson Companies from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on Patterson Companies from $37.00 to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $33.00.

NASDAQ:PDCO opened at $31.34 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $3.05 billion, a PE ratio of 19.47, a P/E/G ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.60. Patterson Companies has a 52 week low of $22.15 and a 52 week high of $37.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The business’s 50 day moving average is $30.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $32.05.

Patterson Companies (NASDAQ:PDCO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 1st. The company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.06. Patterson Companies had a return on equity of 20.29% and a net margin of 2.64%. The firm had revenue of $1.61 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.46 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.33 earnings per share. Patterson Companies’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.6% on a year-over-year basis.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PDCO. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Patterson Companies by 33.4% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 144,328 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,154,000 after acquiring an additional 36,096 shares during the period. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Patterson Companies by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. now owns 72,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,300,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the period. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Patterson Companies by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 740,425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,657,000 after buying an additional 3,188 shares during the period. Great Lakes Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Patterson Companies by 41.4% during the first quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 76,744 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,452,000 after purchasing an additional 22,453 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wesbanco Bank Inc. acquired a new position in Patterson Companies during the first quarter worth approximately $1,231,000. 83.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, VP Les B. Korsh sold 4,577 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.68, for a total value of $163,307.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 23rd were paid a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 22nd. Patterson Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 54.45%.

About Patterson Companies

Patterson Cos., Inc engages in dental and animal health supplies. It operates through the following segments: Dental, Animal Health, and Corporate. The Dental segment provides consumable dental products, equipment and software, turnkey digital solutions an value-added services to dentists and dental laboratories.

