William Blair Analysts Reduce Earnings Estimates for Anaplan, Inc. (NYSE:PLAN)

Anaplan, Inc. (NYSE:PLAN) – Research analysts at William Blair cut their Q3 2022 earnings per share estimates for Anaplan in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, September 1st. William Blair analyst M. Pfau now expects that the company will earn ($0.36) per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of ($0.31). William Blair also issued estimates for Anaplan’s Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.32) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($1.36) EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at ($0.33) EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at ($0.29) EPS and FY2023 earnings at ($1.21) EPS.

Anaplan (NYSE:PLAN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 30th. The company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.05. Anaplan had a negative net margin of 35.01% and a negative return on equity of 56.24%. The business had revenue of $144.32 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $133.80 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.04) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 35.5% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on PLAN. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Anaplan from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Anaplan from $70.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Anaplan from $65.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Anaplan from $60.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. Finally, Berenberg Bank boosted their price target on shares of Anaplan from $82.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $79.17.

NYSE PLAN opened at $67.89 on Monday. Anaplan has a one year low of $46.00 and a one year high of $86.17. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $57.74 and a 200-day simple moving average of $57.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.83 billion, a PE ratio of -58.03 and a beta of 1.99.

In related news, CFO David H. Morton, Jr. sold 34,117 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.81, for a total transaction of $1,767,601.77. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 67,886 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,517,173.66. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Frank Calderoni sold 73,541 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.02, for a total transaction of $5,149,340.82. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,337,921 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $93,681,228.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 258,175 shares of company stock valued at $15,007,947 over the last three months. Insiders own 5.20% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its stake in shares of Anaplan by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 7,586 shares of the company’s stock valued at $404,000 after buying an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. Xponance Inc. raised its stake in shares of Anaplan by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 14,188 shares of the company’s stock valued at $764,000 after buying an additional 238 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Anaplan by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 104,734 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,122,000 after purchasing an additional 387 shares during the last quarter. Ieq Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Anaplan by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 11,491 shares of the company’s stock worth $612,000 after purchasing an additional 397 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp grew its holdings in shares of Anaplan by 100.0% in the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 800 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.29% of the company’s stock.

Anaplan Company Profile

Anaplan, Inc engages in the provision of cloud-based connected planning platform that connects organizations and people for decision making. It also offers professional services, including consulting, implementation and training. The company was founded by Michael Gould, John David Guy Haddleton and Sue Haddleton in 2006 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

