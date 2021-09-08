NatWest Group plc (LON:NWG) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

NatWest Group plc (LON:NWG) has been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the eleven brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is GBX 275 ($3.59).

NWG has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Shore Capital reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of NatWest Group in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on NatWest Group from GBX 210 ($2.74) to GBX 230 ($3.00) and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a GBX 260 ($3.40) price objective on shares of NatWest Group in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 250 ($3.27) price objective on shares of NatWest Group in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 425 ($5.55) target price on shares of NatWest Group in a report on Tuesday, May 18th.

Get NatWest Group alerts:

Shares of NatWest Group stock opened at GBX 213.60 ($2.79) on Wednesday. NatWest Group has a 1 year low of GBX 90.54 ($1.18) and a 1 year high of GBX 222.30 ($2.90). The firm has a market cap of £24.58 billion and a PE ratio of 14.24. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 208.40 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 201.06.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 17th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 12th will be given a dividend of GBX 3 ($0.04) per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 12th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.48%. NatWest Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 0.20%.

In other news, insider Katie Murray sold 42,068 shares of NatWest Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 210 ($2.74), for a total transaction of £88,342.80 ($115,420.43). In the last quarter, insiders have bought 216 shares of company stock valued at $44,895.

NatWest Group Company Profile

NatWest Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services to personal, commercial, corporate, and institutional customers. It operates through Retail Banking, Ulster Bank RoI, Commercial Banking, Private Banking, RBS International, and NatWest Markets segments.

Recommended Story: Debt-To-Equity Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for NatWest Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NatWest Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.