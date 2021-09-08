HelloFresh SE (ETR:HFG) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

HelloFresh SE (ETR:HFG) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the ten research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is €91.12 ($107.20).

A number of equities analysts have commented on HFG shares. Credit Suisse Group set a €96.00 ($112.94) target price on HelloFresh in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €105.00 ($123.53) target price on HelloFresh in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €109.00 ($128.24) price objective on HelloFresh in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Berenberg Bank set a €100.00 ($117.65) price objective on HelloFresh in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €89.00 ($104.71) price objective on HelloFresh in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th.

Shares of HFG stock opened at €92.80 ($109.18) on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.24. The business has a 50 day moving average of €85.43 and a two-hundred day moving average of €75.45. HelloFresh has a 52 week low of €37.10 ($43.65) and a 52 week high of €97.38 ($114.56). The company has a market cap of $16.11 billion and a P/E ratio of 41.24.

HelloFresh SE delivers meal kit solutions to prepare home-cooked meals using its recipes. The company offers premium meals, double portions, and others, as well as add-ons, such as soups, snacks, fruit boxes, desserts, ready-made meals, and seasonal boxes. It also sells meal-kits through vending machines.

