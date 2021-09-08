The Cooper Companies, Inc. Forecasted to Earn FY2021 Earnings of $13.34 Per Share (NYSE:COO)

The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NYSE:COO) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group boosted their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of The Cooper Companies in a note issued to investors on Thursday, September 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group analyst A. Petrone now forecasts that the medical device company will earn $13.34 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $13.30. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Buy” rating and a $450.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for The Cooper Companies’ Q4 2021 earnings at $3.38 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $3.86 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $14.75 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $16.63 EPS.

The Cooper Companies (NYSE:COO) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, September 1st. The medical device company reported $3.41 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.29 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $763.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $727.30 million. The Cooper Companies had a return on equity of 11.42% and a net margin of 102.48%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 32.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.28 earnings per share.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on COO. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of The Cooper Companies from $440.00 to $460.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of The Cooper Companies from $400.00 to $453.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, September 3rd. KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of The Cooper Companies from $444.00 to $476.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, September 3rd. Stephens lifted their price objective on shares of The Cooper Companies from $430.00 to $450.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of The Cooper Companies from $445.00 to $480.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $433.08.

NYSE COO opened at $447.83 on Monday. The Cooper Companies has a twelve month low of $311.94 and a twelve month high of $463.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 1.39. The stock has a market cap of $22.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.63, a PEG ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 0.83. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $423.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $401.27.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new position in The Cooper Companies during the first quarter valued at about $46,000. CX Institutional lifted its holdings in shares of The Cooper Companies by 29.5% in the second quarter. CX Institutional now owns 123 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of The Cooper Companies in the first quarter worth about $77,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of The Cooper Companies in the first quarter worth about $118,000. Finally, Manchester Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of The Cooper Companies by 9.6% in the second quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 319 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $126,000 after buying an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.08% of the company’s stock.

In other The Cooper Companies news, SVP Agostino Ricupati sold 2,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $385.55, for a total transaction of $848,210.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 1,661 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $640,398.55. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Brian G. Andrews sold 4,963 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $453.12, for a total transaction of $2,248,834.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 84,687 shares of company stock worth $37,777,128. Insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 11th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 27th were issued a $0.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 26th. The Cooper Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 0.62%.

The Cooper Companies Company Profile

The Cooper Cos, Inc operates as a medical device company. It operates through the Cooper Vision and Cooper Surgical segments. The Cooper Vision segment develops, manufactures, and markets products for contact lens wearers, which solves vision challenges such as astigmatism, presbyopia, myopia, ocular dryness, and eye fatigues.

