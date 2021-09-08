Li-Cycle (LICY) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Li-Cycle (NYSE:LICY) is set to announce its earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, September 9th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($2.42) per share for the quarter. Investors that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of LICY stock opened at $8.03 on Wednesday. Li-Cycle has a 52 week low of $7.69 and a 52 week high of $15.74.

Get Li-Cycle alerts:

Several equities research analysts recently commented on LICY shares. Robert W. Baird started coverage on Li-Cycle in a report on Monday, August 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $11.00 target price on the stock. Cowen started coverage on Li-Cycle in a report on Monday, August 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock.

Peridot Acquisition Corp. is a blank check company. It formed for the purpose of merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses. Peridot Acquisition Corp. is based in Houston, Texas.

Read More: What is the Russell 2000 Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Li-Cycle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Li-Cycle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.