Zacks Investment Research Lowers Fuchs Petrolub (OTCMKTS:FUPBY) to Hold

Fuchs Petrolub (OTCMKTS:FUPBY) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Fuchs Petrolub SE engages in the development, production and sale of lubricants. Its operating segment consists of Europe, Asia-Pacific, Africa and North and South America. The company’s products include engine oils, motorcycle lubricants, service fluids, greases, corrosion preventives, cleaners and concrete release agents. It also provides analytical, technical, open gear and coating services. Fuchs Petrolub SE is headquartered in Mannheim, Germany. “

Get Fuchs Petrolub alerts:

FUPBY has been the topic of several other research reports. Kepler Capital Markets lowered shares of Fuchs Petrolub from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a €45.00 ($52.94) price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. UBS Group reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Fuchs Petrolub in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Fuchs Petrolub from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $29.50.

Shares of FUPBY opened at $13.00 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $12.41 and its 200-day moving average is $12.66. Fuchs Petrolub has a 12 month low of $11.10 and a 12 month high of $14.92.

About Fuchs Petrolub

Fuchs Petrolub SE engages in the development, production, and sale of lubricants and related specialties. Its products include engine oils, motorcycle lubricants, service fluids, greases, corrosion preventives, cleaners, and concrete release agents. It also provides analytical, technical, open gear, and coating services.

Recommended Story: What sectors are represented in the Nikkei Index?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Fuchs Petrolub (FUPBY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Fuchs Petrolub Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fuchs Petrolub and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.