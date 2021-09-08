SalMar ASA (OTCMKTS:SALRF) Lifted to “Buy” at Fearnley Fonds

SalMar ASA (OTCMKTS:SALRF) was upgraded by investment analysts at Fearnley Fonds from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a $700.00 target price on the stock.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. DNB Markets upgraded SalMar ASA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $650.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, August 27th. Pareto Securities upgraded SalMar ASA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $675.00.

OTCMKTS:SALRF opened at $65.50 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $66.47 and its 200-day moving average is $68.61. SalMar ASA has a 1-year low of $52.00 and a 1-year high of $71.80.

SalMar ASA, an aquaculture company, produces and sells farmed salmon in Asia, the United States, Canada, Norway, rest of Europe, and internationally. It is involved in the broodfish, lumpfish, and smolt production; and marine-phase farming, harvesting, packaging, processing, and sale of farmed salmon.

