Alstom (OTCMKTS:ALSMY) Rating Increased to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Alstom (OTCMKTS:ALSMY) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Alstom SA develops and markets systems, equipment and services for the railway sector. Its product includes bogies, traction systems, electrification, track laying and urban integrated solution. It also offers services such as parts and repairs, maintenance, customisation, modernisation and support services. Alstom SA is headquartered in France. “

A number of other research firms also recently commented on ALSMY. upgraded shares of Alstom from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 18th. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating on shares of Alstom in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Societe Generale restated a “buy” rating on shares of Alstom in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Alstom in a report on Thursday, June 17th. They set an “underperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Alstom in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy”.

OTCMKTS ALSMY opened at $3.94 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.55. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.92. Alstom has a 12 month low of $3.92 and a 12 month high of $6.70. The company has a market capitalization of $14.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.82 and a beta of 0.86.

Alstom Company Profile

Alstom SA engages in the provision of transport services. It operates through the following segments: urban and main line transportation, signalling, services and integrated solutions. It offers a complete range of solutions from trains to metros, tramways, and e-buses; passenger solutions; customized services like maintenance and modernization; infrastructure; signalling; and digital mobility solutions.

