CoreSite Realty (NYSE:COR) Raised to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

CoreSite Realty (NYSE:COR) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Monday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $173.00 price objective on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price would suggest a potential upside of 13.50% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Coresite Realty Corporation provides data center products and interconnection services. The data centers include ample and redundant power and advanced cooling and security systems, and many are points of dense network interconnection. The company’s data centers are located in Los Angeles, the San Francisco Bay and northern Virginia areas, Chicago, Boston, New York City, and Miami. It serves telecommunications carriers, content and media entertainment providers, cloud providers, enterprise customers, financial and educational institutions, and government agencies. CoreSite Realty Corporation is headquartered in Denver, Colorado. “

COR has been the topic of several other reports. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on CoreSite Realty from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on CoreSite Realty from $130.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, August 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Raymond James raised their price objective on CoreSite Realty from $136.00 to $149.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Barclays raised their price objective on CoreSite Realty from $118.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Cowen raised their price objective on CoreSite Realty from $153.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $143.33.

NYSE:COR opened at $152.42 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 73.99, a PEG ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 0.28. CoreSite Realty has a 1 year low of $107.23 and a 1 year high of $154.72. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $141.06 and a 200-day simple moving average of $128.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 80.93, a current ratio of 0.18 and a quick ratio of 0.18.

CoreSite Realty (NYSE:COR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.35 by ($0.76). CoreSite Realty had a net margin of 13.98% and a return on equity of 143.10%. As a group, analysts expect that CoreSite Realty will post 5.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CAO Mark R. Jones sold 750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.24, for a total value of $104,430.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 11,876 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,653,614.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CRO Steven James Smith sold 5,435 shares of CoreSite Realty stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.98, for a total value of $755,356.30. Following the sale, the executive now directly owns 51,541 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,163,168.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 10,829 shares of company stock worth $1,504,619 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in CoreSite Realty by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,219,196 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $837,104,000 after acquiring an additional 136,643 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in CoreSite Realty by 22.7% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,092,674 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $685,476,000 after acquiring an additional 943,379 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its position in CoreSite Realty by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,441,092 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $328,571,000 after acquiring an additional 74,809 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in CoreSite Realty by 12.6% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,846,706 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $248,567,000 after acquiring an additional 207,252 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its position in CoreSite Realty by 45.7% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,512,288 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $205,465,000 after acquiring an additional 474,075 shares during the period. 95.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CoreSite Realty Company Profile

CoreSite Realty Corp. is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the ownership, acquisition, construction and operation of strategically located data centers. The firm also offers collocation and interconnection solutions for networks, cloud services, and industry solutions. The company was founded in 2001 and is headquartered in Denver, CO.

