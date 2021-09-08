Alfa Laval AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:ALFVY) Stock Rating Lowered by Credit Suisse Group

Alfa Laval AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:ALFVY) was downgraded by stock analysts at Credit Suisse Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note issued on Monday, The Fly reports.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on ALFVY. UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Alfa Laval AB (publ) in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Alfa Laval AB (publ) in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Alfa Laval AB (publ) in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Alfa Laval AB (publ) from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Alfa Laval AB (publ) to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from SEK 360 to SEK 370 in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $205.50.

Shares of ALFVY opened at $40.47 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $39.68 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $35.95. The stock has a market cap of $16.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.68 and a beta of 1.28. Alfa Laval AB has a 52 week low of $19.88 and a 52 week high of $42.99.

Alfa Laval AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:ALFVY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $1.18 billion during the quarter. Alfa Laval AB (publ) had a return on equity of 12.63% and a net margin of 9.37%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Alfa Laval AB will post 1.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Alfa Laval AB (publ) Company Profile

Alfa Laval AB engages on energy optimization, environmental protection and food production. It operates through the following business segments: Energy, Food & Water, Marine, Greenhouse, and Operations & Other. The Energy segment is comprised of brazed and fusion bonded heat exchangers, energy separation, gasketed plate heat exchangers and welded heat exchangers.

