Robert W. Baird Reiterates Hold Rating for StarTek (NYSE:SRT)

StarTek (NYSE:SRT)‘s stock had its “hold” rating restated by stock analysts at Robert W. Baird in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. They presently have a $8.00 price objective on the business services provider’s stock. Robert W. Baird’s target price points to a potential upside of 35.82% from the company’s current price.

SRT has been the subject of several other research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of StarTek from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. TheStreet upgraded shares of StarTek from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Friday, August 27th.

Get StarTek alerts:

Shares of NYSE:SRT opened at $5.89 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. StarTek has a fifty-two week low of $4.75 and a fifty-two week high of $9.80. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.51 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.25. The company has a market cap of $240.31 million, a PE ratio of -19.13 and a beta of 1.41.

StarTek (NYSE:SRT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The business services provider reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.13. StarTek had a negative net margin of 1.81% and a negative return on equity of 0.63%. As a group, research analysts forecast that StarTek will post -0.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of SRT. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of StarTek by 66.4% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,968 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 1,584 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of StarTek in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in StarTek by 1,606.0% during the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,114 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 6,697 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in StarTek by 582.6% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,823 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 6,677 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new stake in StarTek during the first quarter valued at approximately $87,000. 17.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About StarTek

Startek, Inc is a global business process outsourcing company that provides Omni channel customer interactions, technology and back-office support solutions. It operates under the Startek and Aegis brands, which helps the large global companies to connect emotionally with their customers, solve issues, and improve net promoter scores and other customer-facing performance metrics.

See Also: How to Trade Using Analysts Ratings

Receive News & Ratings for StarTek Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for StarTek and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.