Zai Lab (NASDAQ:ZLAB) Raised to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Zai Lab (NASDAQ:ZLAB) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Saturday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Zai Lab Ltd is a biopharmaceutical company. It focused on medicines for cancer, autoimmune and infectious diseases primarily in China. The company’s product pipeline consists of ZL-2306, ZL-2401, ZL-2301, ZL-3101, ZL-2302 and ZL-1101 which are in clinical stage. Zai Lab Ltd is based in Pudong, China. “

Separately, SVB Leerink increased their price target on Zai Lab from $192.00 to $202.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $199.85.

Shares of NASDAQ ZLAB opened at $150.75 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $152.12 and its 200-day moving average price is $153.50. Zai Lab has a fifty-two week low of $72.42 and a fifty-two week high of $193.54. The company has a market cap of $14.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -43.57 and a beta of 1.12.

Zai Lab (NASDAQ:ZLAB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported ($1.76) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.55) by ($0.21). The firm had revenue of $36.94 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.20 million. Research analysts expect that Zai Lab will post -7.45 EPS for the current year.

In other news, COO Tao Fu sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.28, for a total value of $1,652,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 217,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,865,760. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Ying Du sold 83,858 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.70, for a total value of $14,733,850.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 276,340 shares of company stock worth $43,442,600 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 7.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Zai Lab by 30.7% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,415,705 shares of the company’s stock valued at $781,536,000 after buying an additional 1,037,855 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Zai Lab by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 4,041,290 shares of the company’s stock valued at $715,268,000 after buying an additional 176,166 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Zai Lab by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,901,859 shares of the company’s stock valued at $690,591,000 after buying an additional 170,780 shares during the period. Brilliance Asset Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Zai Lab by 7.4% in the 2nd quarter. Brilliance Asset Management Ltd. now owns 3,141,282 shares of the company’s stock valued at $555,976,000 after buying an additional 217,393 shares during the period. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Zai Lab by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,027,815 shares of the company’s stock valued at $358,903,000 after buying an additional 45,649 shares during the period. 53.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Zai Lab

Zai Lab Ltd. is a biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the discovering, licensing, developing, and commercializing proprietary therapeutics that address areas of unmet medical need in the fields of oncology, infectious, and autoimmune diseases. The firm’s products include Zejula and Optune. The company was founded by Samantha Ying Du and Marietta Wu in April 2014 and is headquartered in Shanghai, China.

