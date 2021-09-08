Tarsus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TARS) Upgraded to “Buy” by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Tarsus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TARS) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Saturday morning, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has $29.00 target price on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Tarsus Pharmaceuticals Inc. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It is focused on the development and commercialization of therapeutic candidates to address ophthalmic conditions. The company’s product candidate consist TP-03 which is in clinical stage. Tarsus Pharmaceuticals Inc. is based in IRVINE, Calif. “

Get Tarsus Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Several other research firms have also weighed in on TARS. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on Tarsus Pharmaceuticals from $35.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. Raymond James raised their price target on Tarsus Pharmaceuticals from $39.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a strong-buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Tarsus Pharmaceuticals presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $39.80.

NASDAQ:TARS opened at $25.56 on Friday. Tarsus Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $15.32 and a 1-year high of $63.69. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $25.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $29.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $525.87 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.92.

Tarsus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TARS) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.52) by $0.81. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Tarsus Pharmaceuticals will post -0.23 EPS for the current year.

In other Tarsus Pharmaceuticals news, major shareholder Vivo Capital Ix, Llc sold 7,704 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.60, for a total value of $228,038.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Michael Ackermann sold 5,833 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.24, for a total value of $147,224.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 151,701 shares of company stock worth $4,442,525. 33.08% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in Tarsus Pharmaceuticals by 78.2% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,470 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 645 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in Tarsus Pharmaceuticals by 88.4% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,496 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 1,171 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its holdings in Tarsus Pharmaceuticals by 41.6% during the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 5,574 shares of the company’s stock worth $161,000 after purchasing an additional 1,638 shares during the last quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in Tarsus Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $183,000. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its holdings in Tarsus Pharmaceuticals by 68.6% in the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 5,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $190,000 after acquiring an additional 2,400 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 62.21% of the company’s stock.

About Tarsus Pharmaceuticals

Tarsus Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel therapeutic candidates for ophthalmic conditions. Its lead product candidate is TP-03, a novel therapeutic that is in Phase IIb/III for the treatment of blepharitis caused by the infestation of Demodex mites, as well as to treat meibomian gland disease.

Recommended Story: What sectors are represented in the Hang Seng index?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Tarsus Pharmaceuticals (TARS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Tarsus Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tarsus Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.