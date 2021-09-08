Cameco (NYSE:CCJ) Sees Strong Trading Volume After Analyst Upgrade

Cameco Co. (NYSE:CCJ) (TSE:CCO) shares saw unusually-high trading volume on Tuesday after Raymond James raised their price target on the stock from C$25.00 to C$29.00. Raymond James currently has an outperform rating on the stock. Approximately 399,798 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 90% from the previous session’s volume of 4,192,211 shares.The stock last traded at $22.87 and had previously closed at $21.59.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Scotiabank boosted their target price on Cameco from C$25.00 to C$27.00 in a research note on Monday, July 12th. TD Securities boosted their target price on Cameco from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. BMO Capital Markets downgraded Cameco from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Cameco from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Cameco from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $23.67.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Capital Analysts LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cameco during the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. McIlrath & Eck LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cameco during the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its position in shares of Cameco by 543.6% during the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,757 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 1,484 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in shares of Cameco by 114.2% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,622 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 1,398 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp purchased a new position in shares of Cameco during the 2nd quarter valued at $46,000. 60.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $17.83 and its 200 day moving average price is $18.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.09 billion, a PE ratio of -571.50 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 5.98 and a current ratio of 7.94.

Cameco (NYSE:CCJ) (TSE:CCO) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The basic materials company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.12). Cameco had a negative return on equity of 1.97% and a negative net margin of 1.50%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Cameco Co. will post -0.16 earnings per share for the current year.

Cameco Company Profile (NYSE:CCJ)

Cameco Corp. engages in the provision of uranium. The company operates through the following segments: Uranium and Fuel Services. The Uranium segment involves the exploration for, mining, milling, purchase and sale of uranium concentrate. The Fuel Services segment involves the refining, conversion and fabrication of uranium concentrate and the purchase and sale of conversion services.

