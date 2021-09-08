Royal Bank of Canada Boosts Bunzl (LON:BNZL) Price Target to GBX 2,450

Bunzl (LON:BNZL) had its target price hoisted by equities research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from GBX 2,270 ($29.66) to GBX 2,450 ($32.01) in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm presently has a “sector perform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price target indicates a potential downside of 6.42% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on BNZL. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 2,600 ($33.97) target price on shares of Bunzl in a report on Thursday, June 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 2,850 ($37.24) target price on shares of Bunzl in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 2,600 ($33.97) target price on shares of Bunzl in a report on Thursday, June 24th. Berenberg Bank raised Bunzl to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from GBX 2,650 ($34.62) to GBX 2,750 ($35.93) in a report on Friday, July 9th. Finally, Shore Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Bunzl in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Bunzl has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 2,600 ($33.97).

Bunzl stock opened at GBX 2,618 ($34.20) on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 2,611.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 2,423.52. Bunzl has a one year low of GBX 2,122 ($27.72) and a one year high of GBX 2,710 ($35.41). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 141.07, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The firm has a market cap of £8.83 billion and a PE ratio of 20.41.

Bunzl plc operates as a distribution and services company in the North America, Continental Europe, the United Kingdom, Ireland, and internationally. The company offers food packaging, films, labels, counter-service packaging, foodservice disposables, take-out food packaging, first aid products, point of purchase displays, stationery, bags, and cleaning and hygiene supplies to grocery stores, supermarkets, retail chains, convenience stores, food wholesalers, ethnic grocers, and organic food outlets.

