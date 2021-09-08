CF Acquisition Corp. VIII’s Lock-Up Period To Expire on September 8th (NASDAQ:CFFEU)

CF Acquisition Corp. VIII’s (NASDAQ:CFFEU) lock-up period is set to expire on Wednesday, September 8th. CF Acquisition Corp. VIII had issued 22,000,000 shares in its initial public offering on March 12th. The total size of the offering was $220,000,000 based on an initial share price of $10.00. After the end of the company’s lock-up period, major shareholders and company insiders will be able to sell their shares of the company.

Shares of NASDAQ:CFFEU opened at $10.03 on Wednesday. CF Acquisition Corp. VIII has a 52-week low of $9.43 and a 52-week high of $10.30. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $10.04.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlueCrest Capital Management Ltd bought a new stake in CF Acquisition Corp. VIII during the 1st quarter valued at $14,880,000. Picton Mahoney Asset Management bought a new stake in CF Acquisition Corp. VIII during the 1st quarter valued at $10,889,000. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in CF Acquisition Corp. VIII during the 1st quarter valued at $8,533,000. Saba Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in CF Acquisition Corp. VIII during the 1st quarter valued at $8,037,000. Finally, Aristeia Capital LLC bought a new stake in CF Acquisition Corp. VIII during the 1st quarter valued at $7,440,000.

CF Acquisition Corp. VIII focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

