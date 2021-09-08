Prometheus Biosciences, Inc.’s Lock-Up Period Will Expire on September 8th (NASDAQ:RXDX)

Prometheus Biosciences’ (NASDAQ:RXDX) lock-up period is set to expire on Wednesday, September 8th. Prometheus Biosciences had issued 10,000,000 shares in its initial public offering on March 12th. The total size of the offering was $190,000,000 based on an initial share price of $19.00. After the expiration of the company’s lock-up period, restrictions preventing major shareholders and company insiders from selling shares in the company will be lifted.

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating on shares of Prometheus Biosciences in a research report on Monday, May 24th.

NASDAQ RXDX opened at $23.74 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $23.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.88. Prometheus Biosciences has a 12-month low of $16.11 and a 12-month high of $30.64.

Prometheus Biosciences (NASDAQ:RXDX) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.49) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.39) by ($0.10). As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Prometheus Biosciences will post -2.19 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Perceptive Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Prometheus Biosciences during the 1st quarter worth approximately $55,354,000. RTW Investments LP purchased a new stake in shares of Prometheus Biosciences during the 1st quarter worth approximately $51,727,000. Cormorant Asset Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Prometheus Biosciences during the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,623,000. 72 Investment Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Prometheus Biosciences during the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,745,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Prometheus Biosciences by 171.5% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 939,178 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $23,067,000 after acquiring an additional 593,261 shares in the last quarter. 61.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Prometheus Biosciences

Prometheus Biosciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of precision therapeutics and companion diagnostics products for the treatment and diagnosis of inflammatory bowel diseases (IBD). Its products include PRA023, a Phase I clinical trial IgG1 humanized monoclonal antibody (mAb); PR600, an anti- tumor necrosis factor mAb for IBD; PR300, a G-protein coupled receptor modulator small molecule for IBD; PR1800, anti-chemokine mAb for IBD; and PR2100, an anti-inflammatory cytokine mAb for IBD.

