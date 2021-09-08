Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Duluth (NASDAQ:DLTH) to “Buy”

Duluth (NASDAQ:DLTH) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Zacks.com reports. The firm presently has a $17.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective points to a potential upside of 13.33% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Duluth Holdings Inc. provides casual wear, workwear and accessories for men and women. The company markets its products under trademarks, trade names and service marks, including Alaskan Hardgear, Armachillo, Ballroom, Bucket Master, Buck Naked, Cab Commander, Crouch Gusset, Dry on the Fly, Duluth Trading Company, Duluthflex, Fire Hose, Longtail T, No Polo Shirt and Wild Boar Mocs. Duluth Holdings Inc. is headquartered in Belleville, Wisconsin. “

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 price target on shares of Duluth in a report on Friday, September 3rd.

Shares of NASDAQ DLTH opened at $15.00 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $16.73 and a two-hundred day moving average of $16.22. The stock has a market cap of $444.89 million, a P/E ratio of 15.15 and a beta of 0.83. Duluth has a twelve month low of $10.31 and a twelve month high of $20.78. The company has a current ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

Duluth (NASDAQ:DLTH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 1st. The company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.24. Duluth had a return on equity of 17.56% and a net margin of 4.79%. As a group, research analysts predict that Duluth will post 0.74 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Stephen L. Schlecht sold 8,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.98, for a total transaction of $145,638.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,131,575 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $146,205,718.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 37.86% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in DLTH. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Duluth in the second quarter worth approximately $46,000. Abundance Wealth Counselors purchased a new stake in Duluth during the first quarter valued at about $57,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Duluth during the second quarter worth about $68,000. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Duluth in the 2nd quarter worth about $82,000. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Duluth in the 1st quarter valued at about $85,000. 27.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Duluth

Duluth Holdings Inc sells casual wear, workwear, and accessories for men and women under the Duluth Trading brand in the United States. It provides shirts, pants, underwear, tanks, outerwear, footwear, accessories, and hard goods. The company offers its products under various trademarks, trade names, and service marks, including Alaskan Hardgear, Armachillo, Ballroom, Bucket Master, Cab Commander, Crouch Gusset, Dry on the Fly, Duluth Trading Co, Duluthflex, Fire Hose, Longtail T, No-Yank, No Polo Shirt, Wild Boar Mocs, and Buck Naked.

