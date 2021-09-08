Farmer Bros. (FARM) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Farmer Bros. (NASDAQ:FARM) will post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, September 9th. Analysts expect Farmer Bros. to post earnings of ($0.28) per share for the quarter. Persons that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of NASDAQ FARM opened at $8.34 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $9.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.98. Farmer Bros. has a 1-year low of $3.40 and a 1-year high of $13.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.79 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The company has a market cap of $148.64 million, a PE ratio of -3.04 and a beta of 1.64.

Several analysts have recently commented on FARM shares. Roth Capital upgraded shares of Farmer Bros. from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $7.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Farmer Bros. from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, September 3rd.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Farmer Bros. stock. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Farmer Bros. Co. (NASDAQ:FARM) by 4,759.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 87,956 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 86,146 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.49% of Farmer Bros. worth $1,116,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 57.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Farmer Bros. Company Profile

Farmer Brothers Co engages in the manufacture, wholesale, and distribution of coffee, tea, and culinary products. The company’s products include roasted and liquid coffee; flavored and unflavored teas; coffee related products such as coffee filters, sugar and creamers; culinary products like spices, pancake and biscuit mixes, gravy and sauce mixes, soup bases, dressings, syrups and sauces; and other beverages including cappuccino, cocoa, granitas, and concentrated and ready-to-drink cold brew and iced coffee.

