MEI Pharma’s (MEIP) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at BTIG Research

BTIG Research reiterated their buy rating on shares of MEI Pharma (NASDAQ:MEIP) in a report published on Sunday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. They currently have a $9.00 price objective on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. HC Wainwright reissued a buy rating and issued a $10.00 price objective on shares of MEI Pharma in a report on Friday, September 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised MEI Pharma from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $12.00.

Get MEI Pharma alerts:

Shares of MEIP stock opened at $2.88 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $324.26 million, a PE ratio of -4.24 and a beta of 1.54. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.74 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.13. MEI Pharma has a 52-week low of $2.37 and a 52-week high of $4.57.

MEI Pharma (NASDAQ:MEIP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 1st. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.12. MEI Pharma had a negative return on equity of 72.92% and a negative net margin of 198.06%. As a group, research analysts expect that MEI Pharma will post -0.47 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MEIP. Natixis acquired a new position in shares of MEI Pharma during the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of MEI Pharma in the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MEI Pharma in the second quarter worth approximately $45,000. Brown Advisory Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of MEI Pharma during the first quarter worth approximately $51,000. Finally, Amalgamated Bank raised its stake in MEI Pharma by 29.9% in the 2nd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 20,472 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 4,709 shares during the last quarter. 61.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MEI Pharma Company Profile

MEI Pharma, Inc is a pharmaceutical company, which engages in the clinical development of therapies for cancer. Its drug candidates include Pracinostat, an oral HDAC inhibitor that is being developed in combination with azacitidine for the treatment of acute myeloid leukemia and myelodysplastic syndrome.

Read More: How Do You Make Money With Penny Stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for MEI Pharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MEI Pharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.