Chris Kennedy Sells 80,708 Shares of ITV plc (LON:ITV) Stock

ITV plc (LON:ITV) insider Chris Kennedy sold 80,708 shares of ITV stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 115 ($1.50), for a total transaction of £92,814.20 ($121,262.35).

Shares of LON ITV opened at GBX 116.60 ($1.52) on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 119.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 210.79. ITV plc has a fifty-two week low of GBX 57.84 ($0.76) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 134.15 ($1.75). The company has a market capitalization of £4.69 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 93.46, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.37.

ITV has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of ITV from GBX 170 ($2.22) to GBX 176 ($2.30) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of ITV from GBX 1,300 ($16.98) to GBX 1,350 ($17.64) and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Berenberg Bank restated a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 109 ($1.42) price objective on shares of ITV in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Shore Capital reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of ITV in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 422 ($5.51).

ITV plc, an integrated producer broadcaster, creates, owns, and distributes content on various platforms worldwide. It operates through Broadcast, and ITV Studios segments. The Broadcast segment broadcasts various contents on its family of free-to-air channels, including ITV, ITV2, ITV3, ITV4, ITVBe, ITV Encore, CITV, ITV Breakfast, CITV Breakfast, and various related +1 and HD equivalents; and offers television advertising services.

