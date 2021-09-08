Critical Analysis: IPG Photonics (NASDAQ:IPGP) versus BE Semiconductor Industries (OTCMKTS:BESIY)

BE Semiconductor Industries (OTCMKTS:BESIY) and IPG Photonics (NASDAQ:IPGP) are both mid-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, earnings, risk and profitability.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

64.4% of IPG Photonics shares are held by institutional investors. 1.6% of BE Semiconductor Industries shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 32.9% of IPG Photonics shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

BE Semiconductor Industries has a beta of 1.45, meaning that its share price is 45% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, IPG Photonics has a beta of 1.33, meaning that its share price is 33% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for BE Semiconductor Industries and IPG Photonics, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score BE Semiconductor Industries 0 3 0 0 2.00 IPG Photonics 0 4 4 0 2.50

IPG Photonics has a consensus target price of $214.61, indicating a potential upside of 22.22%. Given IPG Photonics’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe IPG Photonics is more favorable than BE Semiconductor Industries.

Profitability

This table compares BE Semiconductor Industries and IPG Photonics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets BE Semiconductor Industries 35.72% 50.81% 22.52% IPG Photonics 16.24% 10.32% 9.11%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares BE Semiconductor Industries and IPG Photonics’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio BE Semiconductor Industries $495.29 million 13.51 $151.10 million N/A N/A IPG Photonics $1.20 billion 7.82 $159.57 million $3.81 46.09

IPG Photonics has higher revenue and earnings than BE Semiconductor Industries.

Summary

IPG Photonics beats BE Semiconductor Industries on 8 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About BE Semiconductor Industries

BE Semiconductor Industries NV engages in the development, manufacturing, marketing, sales, and service of semiconductor assembly equipment for the global semiconductor and electronics industries. Its products and services include machines conversion kits and upgrades; installation, start-up, and training services; spare parts; and extended warranty. The company was founded in May 1995 and is headquartered in Duiven, the Netherlands.

About IPG Photonics

IPG Photonics Corp. engages in the design, development, production and distribution of fiber lasers, laser systems, fiber amplifiers, and related optical components. Its products include lasers, beam delivery, medical, telecom equipment, product finder and components such as pump diodes, chillers, and mid-IR crystals. The company was founded by Valentin P. Gapontsev and Igor Samartsev in 1990 and is headquartered in Oxford, MA.

