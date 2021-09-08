Karat Packaging (NASDAQ:KRT) & Armstrong World Industries (NYSE:AWI) Critical Survey

Karat Packaging (NASDAQ:KRT) and Armstrong World Industries (NYSE:AWI) are both industrial products companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, valuation, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, earnings, profitability and dividends.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

20.8% of Karat Packaging shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.8% of Armstrong World Industries shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This is a summary of recent recommendations for Karat Packaging and Armstrong World Industries, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Karat Packaging 0 0 7 0 3.00 Armstrong World Industries 1 4 4 0 2.33

Karat Packaging presently has a consensus price target of $24.33, indicating a potential upside of 5.80%. Armstrong World Industries has a consensus price target of $91.38, indicating a potential downside of 8.70%. Given Karat Packaging’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities analysts clearly believe Karat Packaging is more favorable than Armstrong World Industries.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Karat Packaging and Armstrong World Industries’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Karat Packaging N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Armstrong World Industries $936.90 million 5.08 -$99.10 million $3.63 27.57

Karat Packaging has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Armstrong World Industries.

Profitability

This table compares Karat Packaging and Armstrong World Industries’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Karat Packaging N/A N/A N/A Armstrong World Industries 16.45% 39.56% 10.88%

Summary

Armstrong World Industries beats Karat Packaging on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

Karat Packaging Company Profile

Karat Packaging Inc. manufactures and distributes single-use disposable products in plastic, paper, biopolymer-based and other compostable forms primarily used in restaurants and foodservice areas. It offers food and take-out containers, bags, tableware, cups, lids, cutlery, and straws under the Karat and Karat Earth names. The company offers its products to domestic and regional distributors, restaurant chains, retail establishments, and online customers. It also provides new product development, design, printing, and logistics services. Karat Packaging Inc. was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in Chino, California.

Armstrong World Industries Company Profile

Armstrong World Industries, Inc. engages in the design, manufacture, and trade of commercial and residential ceiling, wall, and suspension system solutions. It operates through the following segments: Mineral Fiber, Architectural Specialties and Unallocated Corporate. Mineral Fiber segment produces suspended mineral fiber and soft fiber ceiling systems for use in commercial and residential settings. Architectural Specialties segment produces and sources ceilings and walls for use in commercial settings. Unallocated Corporate segment includes assets, liabilities, income and expenses that have not been allocated to other business segments. The company was founded by Thomas M. Armstrong in 1860 and is headquartered in Lancaster, PA.

