Hovnanian Enterprises (HOV) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

Hovnanian Enterprises (NYSE:HOV) will announce its earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, September 9th. Individual that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of HOV opened at $102.96 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $637.63 million, a P/E ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 2.64. Hovnanian Enterprises has a 1 year low of $27.42 and a 1 year high of $146.34. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $99.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $105.54.

In other news, CEO Ara K. Hovnanian sold 10,000 shares of Hovnanian Enterprises stock in a transaction on Friday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.45, for a total transaction of $1,054,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 122,318 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,898,433.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 19.57% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of Hovnanian Enterprises by 959.6% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 498 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 451 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of Hovnanian Enterprises by 327.9% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,148 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $228,000 after buying an additional 1,646 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its position in Hovnanian Enterprises by 5.0% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 21,380 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,273,000 after acquiring an additional 1,018 shares in the last quarter. 46.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Hovnanian Enterprises Company Profile

Hovnanian Enterprises, Inc is a homebuilding company, which engages in the design, construct, market, and sell single-family attached town homes and condominiums, urban infill, and planned residential developments. It operates through the following segments: Homebuilding Operation, Financial Services, and Corporate.

