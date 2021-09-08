SSP Group plc (LON:SSPG) Insider Buys £123.74 in Stock

SSP Group plc (LON:SSPG) insider Simon Smith acquired 46 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 6th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 269 ($3.51) per share, for a total transaction of £123.74 ($161.67).

LON SSPG opened at GBX 266.40 ($3.48) on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 261.63 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 302.02. The firm has a market capitalization of £2.12 billion and a P/E ratio of -2.38. The company has a current ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1,104.31. SSP Group plc has a 12-month low of GBX 170.30 ($2.22) and a 12-month high of GBX 399.70 ($5.22).

Get SSP Group alerts:

Several equities analysts have recently commented on SSPG shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on SSP Group from GBX 400 ($5.23) to GBX 350 ($4.57) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 24th. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 370 ($4.83) target price on shares of SSP Group in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 330 ($4.31) price target on shares of SSP Group in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. Liberum Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 400 ($5.23) price objective on shares of SSP Group in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of SSP Group from GBX 348 ($4.55) to GBX 350 ($4.57) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, SSP Group has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 361.14 ($4.72).

SSP Group plc operates food and beverage outlets. The company operates outlets at airports, railway stations, motorway service areas, hospitals, and shopping centers. It operates approximately 550 brands in 35 countries in the United Kingdom, Europe, North America, the Asia Pacific, and the Middle East.

Read More: Trade Deficit

Receive News & Ratings for SSP Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SSP Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.