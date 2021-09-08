B. Riley Brokers Raise Earnings Estimates for Warrior Met Coal, Inc. (NYSE:HCC)

Warrior Met Coal, Inc. (NYSE:HCC) – Equities researchers at B. Riley upped their Q3 2021 EPS estimates for Warrior Met Coal in a research note issued on Thursday, September 2nd. B. Riley analyst L. Pipes now forecasts that the company will earn $0.88 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.47. B. Riley currently has a “Neutral” rating and a $24.00 target price on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for Warrior Met Coal’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.96 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $3.71 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Warrior Met Coal from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $22.50.

Shares of HCC stock opened at $25.39 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $19.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is $18.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 3.46 and a quick ratio of 2.87. Warrior Met Coal has a 1-year low of $13.03 and a 1-year high of $25.90. The firm has a market cap of $1.31 billion, a P/E ratio of -17.51 and a beta of 1.11.

Warrior Met Coal (NYSE:HCC) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.41. Warrior Met Coal had a negative net margin of 8.90% and a negative return on equity of 4.15%. The company had revenue of $227.44 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $140.37 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.18) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 38.9% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its position in shares of Warrior Met Coal by 31.0% in the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 168,048 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,890,000 after purchasing an additional 39,759 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Warrior Met Coal during the second quarter worth approximately $2,387,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Warrior Met Coal in the second quarter worth $567,000. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Warrior Met Coal by 44.4% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 512,403 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,812,000 after acquiring an additional 157,440 shares in the last quarter. Finally, L1 Capital Pty Ltd boosted its stake in Warrior Met Coal by 93.7% during the 2nd quarter. L1 Capital Pty Ltd now owns 1,978,333 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,027,000 after acquiring an additional 957,255 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.86% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 9th were given a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 6th. Warrior Met Coal’s payout ratio is -29.41%.

Warrior Met Coal Company Profile

Warrior Met Coal, Inc engages in the production and export of metallurgical coal. The firm extracts methane gas from the Blue Creek coal seam. It also sells natural gas, which is extracted as a by-product from coal production. The company was founded on September 3, 2015 and is headquartered in Brookwood, AL.

