SVB Leerink Comments on BeiGene, Ltd.’s Q3 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:BGNE)

BeiGene, Ltd. (NASDAQ:BGNE) – Research analysts at SVB Leerink increased their Q3 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of BeiGene in a research report issued on Thursday, September 2nd. SVB Leerink analyst A. Berens now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of ($5.17) for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of ($5.18). SVB Leerink has a “Outperform” rating and a $417.00 price objective on the stock. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for BeiGene’s Q4 2021 earnings at ($5.33) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($15.03) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($16.78) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($11.41) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($6.10) EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($0.12) EPS.

BeiGene (NASDAQ:BGNE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($5.23) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($3.74) by ($1.49). BeiGene had a negative return on equity of 33.26% and a negative net margin of 138.52%. The business had revenue of $149.99 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $152.60 million.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on BGNE. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on BeiGene from $409.00 to $407.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 16th. Zacks Investment Research lowered BeiGene from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, August 16th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $342.38.

Shares of BeiGene stock opened at $346.61 on Monday. BeiGene has a 52-week low of $219.20 and a 52-week high of $388.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.13 billion, a PE ratio of -23.82 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 3.86 and a quick ratio of 3.77. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $312.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $323.11.

In related news, CFO Howard Liang sold 446 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $365.00, for a total transaction of $162,790.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,553,149 shares in the company, valued at $566,899,385. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CMO Jane Huang sold 542 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $310.53, for a total transaction of $168,307.26. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 305,824 shares in the company, valued at $94,967,526.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 363,725 shares of company stock worth $54,608,208. Corporate insiders own 8.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Primecap Management Co. CA raised its holdings in shares of BeiGene by 15.5% during the 1st quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 3,888,839 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,353,627,000 after buying an additional 522,112 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors grew its position in shares of BeiGene by 8.0% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 5,797,151 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,013,664,000 after buying an additional 428,521 shares during the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its position in BeiGene by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 4,428,715 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,541,548,000 after purchasing an additional 180,888 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its position in BeiGene by 588.3% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 165,346 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,745,000 after acquiring an additional 141,324 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in BeiGene by 34.8% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 406,497 shares of the company’s stock worth $141,493,000 after acquiring an additional 104,898 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.13% of the company’s stock.

BeiGene Company Profile

BeiGene Ltd. is a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of innovative molecularly targeted and immuno-oncology drugs for the treatment of cancer. It focuses on Zanubrutinib (BGB-3111), Tislelizumab (BGB-A317), and Pamiparib (BGB-290). The company was founded by Xiao Dong Wang and John V.

