Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. to Post FY2021 Earnings of $1.00 Per Share, KeyCorp Forecasts (NASDAQ:ROIC)

Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. (NASDAQ:ROIC) – Equities research analysts at KeyCorp lifted their FY2021 earnings estimates for Retail Opportunity Investments in a research note issued on Wednesday, September 1st. KeyCorp analyst T. Thomas now expects that the real estate investment trust will earn $1.00 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $0.98. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Retail Opportunity Investments’ FY2022 earnings at $1.05 EPS.

ROIC has been the subject of several other research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Retail Opportunity Investments from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Retail Opportunity Investments from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Finally, Citigroup raised shares of Retail Opportunity Investments from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Retail Opportunity Investments has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.50.

Retail Opportunity Investments stock opened at $17.96 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.33. The company has a current ratio of 3.28, a quick ratio of 3.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. Retail Opportunity Investments has a 1-year low of $9.63 and a 1-year high of $18.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.13 billion, a PE ratio of 52.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.12 and a beta of 1.53.

Retail Opportunity Investments (NASDAQ:ROIC) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.08. Retail Opportunity Investments had a net margin of 13.89% and a return on equity of 3.03%.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 16th. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.45%. Retail Opportunity Investments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.90%.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ROIC. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its holdings in Retail Opportunity Investments by 1.2% in the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 674,078 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $11,904,000 after buying an additional 7,924 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Retail Opportunity Investments by 82.9% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 545,645 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $9,636,000 after purchasing an additional 247,382 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its stake in Retail Opportunity Investments by 46.4% in the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 142,070 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,509,000 after purchasing an additional 45,035 shares during the period. Walleye Capital LLC bought a new position in Retail Opportunity Investments in the second quarter worth $1,202,000. Finally, Lasalle Investment Management Securities LLC bought a new position in Retail Opportunity Investments in the second quarter worth $39,230,000. 87.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Retail Opportunity Investments Company Profile

Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. operates as a self-managed real estate investment trust. The company engages in the ownership, management, and redevelopment of retail real estate properties. It specializes in the acquisition, ownership and management of grocery-anchored shopping centers located in densely-populated, metropolitan markets across the West Coast.

