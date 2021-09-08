Cranswick plc (LON:CWK) Insider Jim Brisby Sells 8 Shares

Cranswick plc (LON:CWK) insider Jim Brisby sold 8 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 4,000 ($52.26), for a total transaction of £320 ($418.08).

Cranswick stock opened at GBX 3,990 ($52.13) on Wednesday. Cranswick plc has a 52-week low of GBX 3,144 ($41.08) and a 52-week high of GBX 4,200 ($54.87). The company has a market cap of £2.11 billion and a P/E ratio of 22.72. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.15. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 4,024.89 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 3,841.33.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Numis Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 4,300 ($56.18) price target on shares of Cranswick in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Shore Capital restated a “house stock” rating on shares of Cranswick in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Peel Hunt raised their price target on shares of Cranswick from GBX 4,200 ($54.87) to GBX 4,300 ($56.18) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Finally, Peel Hunt boosted their price objective on shares of Cranswick from GBX 4,200 ($54.87) to GBX 4,300 ($56.18) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Cranswick presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 4,025 ($52.59).

Cranswick plc produces and supplies food products to grocery retailers, food service sector, and other food producers in the United Kingdom, Continental Europe, and internationally. It offers fresh pork, gourmet bacon and gammon, fresh and cooked chicken, and prepared chicken and poultry products, as well as gourmet sausages, cooked meats, continental foods, gourmet pastries, and ingredients.

