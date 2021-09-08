Denison Mines Target of Unusually High Options Trading (NYSEAMERICAN:DNN)

Denison Mines Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:DNN) (TSE:DML) saw unusually large options trading activity on Tuesday. Stock traders purchased 65,270 call options on the stock. This is an increase of 695% compared to the average daily volume of 8,207 call options.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on DNN shares. TheStreet raised shares of Denison Mines from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Denison Mines from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. TD Securities increased their price objective on shares of Denison Mines from C$1.55 to C$1.65 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 16th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Denison Mines from C$1.80 to C$2.10 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $1.53.

Shares of DNN opened at $1.51 on Wednesday. Denison Mines has a 52-week low of $0.30 and a 52-week high of $1.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.22 billion, a P/E ratio of -75.50 and a beta of 2.18.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp purchased a new position in shares of Denison Mines during the first quarter valued at $775,000. One One Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Denison Mines during the first quarter valued at $81,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company purchased a new position in shares of Denison Mines during the first quarter valued at $915,000. Alberta Investment Management Corp purchased a new position in shares of Denison Mines during the first quarter valued at $313,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Denison Mines during the first quarter valued at $28,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 21.54% of the company’s stock.

About Denison Mines

Denison Mines Corp. engages in the exploration and development of uranium. The firm has interest in McClean Lake and Mill, Wheeler River, Waterbury, Midwest, and Hook-Carter projects. It operates through the following segments: Mining, Closed Mines, and Corporate and Other. The company was founded on May 9, 1997 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

