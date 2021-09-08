Ruth’s Hospitality Group Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NASDAQ:RUTH)

Ruth’s Hospitality Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:RUTH) was the recipient of some unusual options trading activity on Tuesday. Stock traders acquired 6,106 call options on the company. This represents an increase of 1,528% compared to the typical daily volume of 375 call options.

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. Stephens dropped their price target on shares of Ruth’s Hospitality Group from $33.00 to $29.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. CL King upgraded shares of Ruth’s Hospitality Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Ruth’s Hospitality Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 7th. Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of Ruth’s Hospitality Group from $31.00 to $26.50 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Ruth’s Hospitality Group from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.70.

In other Ruth’s Hospitality Group news, EVP Susan Mirdamadi sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.29, for a total value of $485,800.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 118,535 shares in the company, valued at $2,879,215.15. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 5.63% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Ruth’s Hospitality Group by 361.4% during the 2nd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 1,915 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Ruth’s Hospitality Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $46,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in Ruth’s Hospitality Group by 639.5% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,106 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $77,000 after acquiring an additional 2,686 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in Ruth’s Hospitality Group by 799.5% during the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 3,769 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $87,000 after purchasing an additional 3,350 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Ruth’s Hospitality Group by 185.4% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 4,680 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $108,000 after acquiring an additional 3,040 shares during the period. 73.34% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:RUTH opened at $20.05 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $20.62 and its 200-day moving average price is $23.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $697.98 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.31 and a beta of 2.42. Ruth’s Hospitality Group has a one year low of $9.95 and a one year high of $28.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.97.

Ruth’s Hospitality Group (NASDAQ:RUTH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 6th. The restaurant operator reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.13. Ruth’s Hospitality Group had a net margin of 5.21% and a return on equity of 18.62%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Ruth’s Hospitality Group will post 1.14 EPS for the current year.

Ruth’s Hospitality Group Company Profile

Ruth’s Hospitality Group, Inc engages in the development and operation of fine dining restaurants. It operates through the following segments: Company Owned Steakhouse Restaurants and Franchise Operations. The Company-Owned Steakhouse Restaurants segment operates restaurants under the Ruth’s Chris Steak House brand.

