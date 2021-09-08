LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:LXS) Given a €66.00 Price Target by Morgan Stanley Analysts

LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:LXS) received a €66.00 ($77.65) price target from equities researchers at Morgan Stanley in a note issued to investors on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Morgan Stanley’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 2.07% from the stock’s previous close.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Berenberg Bank set a €72.00 ($84.71) price objective on shares of LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. UBS Group set a €72.00 ($84.71) target price on LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. DZ Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Monday, May 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €72.00 ($84.71) target price on LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Finally, Barclays set a €60.00 ($70.59) target price on LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of €70.71 ($83.19).

Shares of LXS opened at €64.90 ($76.35) on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $5.60 billion and a PE ratio of 29.85. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is €59.85 and its 200-day simple moving average is €61.44. LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft has a 12-month low of €42.34 ($49.81) and a 12-month high of €67.38 ($79.27). The company has a current ratio of 2.21, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 84.37.

LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft, a specialty chemicals company, develops, manufactures, and markets chemical intermediates, additives, specialty chemicals, and plastics worldwide. It operates through four segments: Advanced Intermediates, Specialty Additives, Consumer Protection, and Engineering Materials.

