Ferrexpo’s (FXPO) “Underweight” Rating Reiterated at Barclays

Ferrexpo (LON:FXPO)‘s stock had its “underweight” rating restated by equities research analysts at Barclays in a report released on Monday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. They presently have a GBX 300 ($3.92) target price on the iron ore producer’s stock. Barclays‘s target price points to a potential downside of 23.59% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on FXPO. Peel Hunt reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 470 ($6.14) price target on shares of Ferrexpo in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Ferrexpo from GBX 400 ($5.23) to GBX 390 ($5.10) and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Peel Hunt restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 470 ($6.14) price objective on shares of Ferrexpo in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. Finally, Liberum Capital restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 550 ($7.19) price objective on shares of Ferrexpo in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 436 ($5.70).

Shares of LON FXPO opened at GBX 392.60 ($5.13) on Monday. Ferrexpo has a 1 year low of GBX 163.80 ($2.14) and a 1 year high of GBX 513 ($6.70). The stock has a market cap of £2.31 billion and a P/E ratio of 3.06. The firm has a 50-day moving average of GBX 423.57 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 741.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 2.52 and a quick ratio of 1.72.

In related news, insider James North purchased 4,522 shares of Ferrexpo stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 434 ($5.67) per share, for a total transaction of £19,625.48 ($25,640.82).

About Ferrexpo

Ferrexpo plc mines for, develops, processes, produces, markets, exports, and sells iron ore pellets to the metallurgical industry. It operates two mines and a processing plant near Kremenchug in Ukraine; a port in Odessa; a fleet of vessels operating on the Rhine and Danube waterways; and an ocean-going vessel, which provides top-off services.

