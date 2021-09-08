Covestro (ETR:1COV) Given a €70.00 Price Target by Morgan Stanley Analysts

Covestro (ETR:1COV) has been assigned a €70.00 ($82.35) target price by equities research analysts at Morgan Stanley in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Morgan Stanley’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 20.86% from the company’s current price.

1COV has been the topic of several other research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €76.00 ($89.41) price objective on Covestro in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Barclays set a €71.00 ($83.53) price objective on Covestro in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. Credit Suisse Group set a €68.00 ($80.00) target price on shares of Covestro and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €55.00 ($64.71) price objective on Covestro in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a €82.00 ($96.47) target price on shares of Covestro in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of €66.85 ($78.64).

Covestro stock opened at €57.92 ($68.14) on Monday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is €55.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is €56.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 44.38, a current ratio of 1.91 and a quick ratio of 1.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.19 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.27. Covestro has a fifty-two week low of €39.50 ($46.47) and a fifty-two week high of €63.24 ($74.40).

Covestro AG develops, produces, and markets polymer materials for various industries. The company operates in three segments: Polyurethanes; Polycarbonates; and Coatings, Adhesives, Specialties (CAS). The Polyurethanes segment develops, produces, and markets chemical precursors, such as diphenylmethane diisocyanate, toluene diisocyanate, and polyether polyol, which are used primarily in the furniture, construction, and automotive industries.

