Munchener Ruckvers (AMS:MEURV) Given a €290.00 Price Target at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Munchener Ruckvers (AMS:MEURV) has been assigned a €290.00 ($341.18) price objective by stock analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other research firms have also commented on MEURV. Jefferies Financial Group set a €285.00 ($335.29) price objective on shares of Munchener Ruckvers in a research note on Monday, August 16th. Nord/LB set a €241.00 ($283.53) price target on Munchener Ruckvers in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. UBS Group set a €299.00 ($351.76) price objective on Munchener Ruckvers in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. Barclays set a €287.00 ($337.65) target price on Munchener Ruckvers in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a €300.00 ($352.94) price target on Munchener Ruckvers in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of €278.17 ($327.25).

Munchener Ruckvers has a 52-week low of €164.50 ($193.53) and a 52-week high of €200.00 ($235.29).

