South32 (LON:S32) Rating Reiterated by Barclays

South32 (LON:S32)‘s stock had its “underweight” rating restated by Barclays in a research note issued on Monday, PriceTargets.com reports. They presently have a GBX 145 ($1.89) target price on the stock. Barclays‘s target price indicates a potential downside of 18.08% from the stock’s previous close.

Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of South32 from GBX 180 ($2.35) to GBX 165 ($2.16) and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 19th.

S32 opened at GBX 177 ($2.31) on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.48, a current ratio of 2.00 and a quick ratio of 1.47. The company has a market capitalization of £8.26 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -61.03. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 158.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 158.79. South32 has a 1 year low of GBX 109.14 ($1.43) and a 1 year high of GBX 182.55 ($2.39).

In other South32 news, insider Graham Kerr sold 165,486 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 275 ($3.59), for a total transaction of £455,086.50 ($594,573.43).

South32 Limited operates as a diversified metals and mining company primarily in Australia, Southern Africa, North America, and South America. The company has a portfolio of assets producing alumina, aluminum, bauxite, energy and metallurgical coal, manganese ore and alloy, ferronickel, silver, lead, and zinc.

