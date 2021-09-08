KUN Price Down 0.9% Over Last 7 Days (KUN)

KUN (CURRENCY:KUN) traded up 0.1% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on September 7th. One KUN coin can currently be bought for $29.05 or 0.00062144 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, KUN has traded 0.9% lower against the dollar. KUN has a market cap of $58,109.67 and approximately $880.00 worth of KUN was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get KUN alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002140 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 19% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.12 or 0.00002391 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 19.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28.43 or 0.00060803 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 22.1% against the dollar and now trades at $61.02 or 0.00130519 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 22.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $84.92 or 0.00181636 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 15.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,342.37 or 0.07148816 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 11.1% against the dollar and now trades at $46,729.81 or 0.99947821 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 11.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.43 or 0.00003059 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 14.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $335.71 or 0.00718033 BTC.

KUN Coin Profile

KUN’s total supply is 1,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,000 coins. KUN’s official website is kun.kuna.io . KUN’s official Twitter account is @KunaExchange and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling KUN

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as KUN directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire KUN should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase KUN using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for KUN Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for KUN and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.