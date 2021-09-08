Sentinel Market Cap Reaches $118.82 Million (DVPN)

Sentinel (CURRENCY:DVPN) traded 15.7% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on September 7th. Sentinel has a total market capitalization of $118.82 million and approximately $353,289.00 worth of Sentinel was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Sentinel coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0267 or 0.00000057 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Sentinel has traded down 5.3% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

CyberVein (CVT) traded 11.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0128 or 0.00000027 BTC.

U Network (UUU) traded 15% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000001 BTC.

eosDAC (EOSDAC) traded 12.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0022 or 0.00000005 BTC.

AdHive (ADH) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Daneel (DAN) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000002 BTC.

About Sentinel

DVPN is a coin. Its genesis date was October 3rd, 2017. Sentinel’s total supply is 12,100,940,519 coins and its circulating supply is 4,452,938,083 coins. Sentinel’s official message board is t.me/Sentinel_Announcements . The Reddit community for Sentinel is https://reddit.com/r/SENT and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Sentinel is sentinel.co . Sentinel’s official Twitter account is @SentinelGroupio and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Sentinel is a modern VPN backed by the blockchain anonymity and security. The Sentinel token (SENT) is an ERC-20 token that will be used to reward the users who share unused bandwidth within the platform. “

Sentinel Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Sentinel directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Sentinel should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Sentinel using one of the exchanges listed above.

