Function X (FX) Tops One Day Volume of $21.30 Million

Function X (CURRENCY:FX) traded down 2.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on September 7th. Over the last week, Function X has traded down 28.5% against the U.S. dollar. One Function X coin can now be bought for $0.78 or 0.00001662 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Function X has a total market cap of $66.85 million and $21.30 million worth of Function X was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.
Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:
- Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded down 11.2% against the dollar and now trades at $46,790.59 or 1.00077830 BTC.
- Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 20.3% against the dollar and now trades at $21.04 or 0.00045004 BTC.
- Creditcoin (CTC) traded down 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.82 or 0.00008164 BTC.
- Venus (XVS) traded 22.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $31.64 or 0.00067665 BTC.
- Tranchess (CHESS) traded 24.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.48 or 0.00007439 BTC.
- Phantasma (SOUL) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00000880 BTC.
- mStable USD (MUSD) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00002161 BTC.
- StableXSwap (STAX) traded 14.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.80 or 0.00005981 BTC.
- Darwinia Network (RING) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0688 or 0.00000147 BTC.
- Redd (RDD) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.
Function X Coin Profile
According to CryptoCompare, “FCoin is a Scrypt cryptocurrency. It employs a Proof of Work/Proof of Stake consensus prtocol and 10 minute block times. The total suppy for FX is 987600000 with a 15% premine. “
Function X Coin Trading
It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Function X directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Function X should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Function X using one of the exchanges listed above.
