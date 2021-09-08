Function X (FX) Tops One Day Volume of $21.30 Million

Function X (CURRENCY:FX) traded down 2.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on September 7th. Over the last week, Function X has traded down 28.5% against the U.S. dollar. One Function X coin can now be bought for $0.78 or 0.00001662 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Function X has a total market cap of $66.85 million and $21.30 million worth of Function X was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Function X alerts:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded down 11.2% against the dollar and now trades at $46,790.59 or 1.00077830 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 20.3% against the dollar and now trades at $21.04 or 0.00045004 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded down 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.82 or 0.00008164 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 22.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $31.64 or 0.00067665 BTC.

Tranchess (CHESS) traded 24.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.48 or 0.00007439 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00000880 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00002161 BTC.

StableXSwap (STAX) traded 14.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.80 or 0.00005981 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0688 or 0.00000147 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Function X Coin Profile

Function X (FX) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 4th, 2016. Function X’s total supply is 393,853,031 coins and its circulating supply is 86,015,585 coins. Function X’s official Twitter account is @Fcoin2 and its Facebook page is accessible here . Function X’s official website is functionx.io . The official message board for Function X is medium.com/functionx

According to CryptoCompare, “FCoin is a Scrypt cryptocurrency. It employs a Proof of Work/Proof of Stake consensus prtocol and 10 minute block times. The total suppy for FX is 987600000 with a 15% premine. “

Function X Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Function X directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Function X should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Function X using one of the exchanges listed above.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “FXUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for Function X Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Function X and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.