Oxygen Market Cap Reaches $119.36 Million (OXY)

Oxygen (CURRENCY:OXY) traded 10.3% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on September 7th. During the last week, Oxygen has traded up 6.3% against the US dollar. One Oxygen coin can now be purchased for $2.08 or 0.00004457 BTC on popular exchanges. Oxygen has a total market cap of $119.36 million and approximately $3.97 million worth of Oxygen was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

EOS (EOS) traded 21.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.86 or 0.00010398 BTC.

Ark (ARK) traded down 12.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.60 or 0.00003433 BTC.

Lamden (TAU) traded down 12.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0841 or 0.00000180 BTC.

Credits (CS) traded 17.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0277 or 0.00000059 BTC.

ADAMANT Messenger (ADM) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0103 or 0.00000022 BTC.

SelfSell (SSC) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

BitWhite (BTW) traded 12.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0032 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Oxycoin (OXY) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

The Hash Speed (THS) traded up 12.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0334 or 0.00000065 BTC.

ALAX (ALX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Oxygen Profile

Oxygen (CRYPTO:OXY) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. Its launch date was December 12th, 2020. Oxygen’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 57,275,909 coins. Oxygen’s official Twitter account is @Oxygen_protocol

According to CryptoCompare, “Oxycoin is a blockchain-based mobile platform with its own native token. The platform features a built in exchange (with fiat), wallet and password management tools, an address book, and a central media hub. Following the launch, Oxycoin will create an Enhanced DAPP SDK, allowing “non-blockchain developers” to build decentralized applications (DAPPs) using JavaScript. The Oxycoin token allows users to vote on platform decisions. “

Buying and Selling Oxygen

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Oxygen directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Oxygen should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Oxygen using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

