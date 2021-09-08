Solrise Finance (SLRS) Price Tops $0.61 on Major Exchanges

Solrise Finance (CURRENCY:SLRS) traded down 11.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on September 7th. Solrise Finance has a market capitalization of $23.95 million and $5.69 million worth of Solrise Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Solrise Finance has traded up 62.1% against the U.S. dollar. One Solrise Finance coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.61 or 0.00001309 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002137 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 18.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.12 or 0.00002389 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 19.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28.21 or 0.00060270 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 21.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $60.91 or 0.00130120 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 21.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $85.03 or 0.00181633 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 15.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,341.79 or 0.07138613 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 11.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $46,674.43 or 0.99704419 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 11.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.42 or 0.00003043 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 14.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $333.21 or 0.00711801 BTC.

Solrise Finance Coin Profile

Solrise Finance’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 39,082,344 coins. Solrise Finance’s official Twitter account is @SolriseFinance

Solrise Finance Coin Trading

