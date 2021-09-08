Sino-Global Shipping America (NASDAQ:SINO) Trading Down 2.2%

Sino-Global Shipping America, Ltd. (NASDAQ:SINO)’s stock price was down 2.2% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $3.07 and last traded at $3.18. Approximately 588,182 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 67% from the average daily volume of 1,763,550 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.25.

The company’s 50-day moving average price is $2.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.30.

Get Sino-Global Shipping America alerts:

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of SINO. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Sino-Global Shipping America during the 2nd quarter valued at about $51,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Sino-Global Shipping America in the second quarter worth about $62,000. Alpine Global Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sino-Global Shipping America in the first quarter worth about $162,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sino-Global Shipping America in the second quarter worth about $220,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Sino-Global Shipping America by 511.0% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 68,739 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $222,000 after buying an additional 57,488 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 2.24% of the company’s stock.

Sino-Global Shipping America Ltd. engages in the provision of non-asset based global shipping and freight logistics integrated solution. It operates through the following segments: Inland Transportation Management Services; Freight Logistics Services; Container Trucking Services; and Bulk Cargo Container Services.

Featured Article: Why is cost of goods sold important?

Receive News & Ratings for Sino-Global Shipping America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sino-Global Shipping America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.