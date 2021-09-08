Ophir Energy (LON:OPHR) Trading 1.6% Higher

Ophir Energy Plc (LON:OPHR)’s share price traded up 1.6% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as GBX 57.50 ($0.75) and last traded at GBX 57.50 ($0.75). 3,227,394 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 60% from the average session volume of 8,088,823 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 56.60 ($0.74).

The company has a market cap of £407.41 million and a P/E ratio of -0.52. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 50.65. The business has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 57.50 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 57.49.

Ophir Energy Company Profile (LON:OPHR)

Ophir Energy plc engages in the exploration, development, and production of upstream oil and gas properties in Asia and Africa. The company develops offshore and deep-water oil and gas exploration assets. It has 1 billion barrel of oil equivalent of reserves and resources. Ophir Energy plc was founded in 2004 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

