Newbury Street Acquisition (NASDAQ:NBST) Trading 0.3% Higher

Newbury Street Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:NBST)’s stock price traded up 0.3% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $9.64 and last traded at $9.64. 168 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 24,097 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.61.

The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.64.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in Newbury Street Acquisition during the second quarter worth about $283,000. ATW Spac Management LLC purchased a new position in Newbury Street Acquisition during the second quarter worth about $964,000. CNH Partners LLC purchased a new position in Newbury Street Acquisition during the second quarter worth about $2,164,000. Bank of America Corp DE purchased a new position in Newbury Street Acquisition during the second quarter worth about $1,933,000. Finally, Alberta Investment Management Corp purchased a new position in Newbury Street Acquisition during the second quarter worth about $889,000. Institutional investors own 2.12% of the company’s stock.

Newbury Street Acquisition Corporation focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Boston, Massachusetts.

