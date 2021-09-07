renDOGE (RENDOGE) Market Capitalization Achieves $810,102.54

renDOGE (CURRENCY:RENDOGE) traded down 14.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on September 7th. renDOGE has a total market cap of $810,102.54 and $262,871.00 worth of renDOGE was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, renDOGE has traded 5.8% lower against the U.S. dollar. One renDOGE coin can currently be purchased for about $0.26 or 0.00000557 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002122 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 17.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.14 or 0.00002416 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 18.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28.49 or 0.00060428 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 21.1% against the dollar and now trades at $62.38 or 0.00132304 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 21.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $85.52 or 0.00181377 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 15.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,343.02 or 0.07090429 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 10.6% against the dollar and now trades at $47,115.38 or 0.99930040 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 10.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.46 or 0.00003091 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 13.7% against the dollar and now trades at $340.41 or 0.00722007 BTC.

About renDOGE

renDOGE was first traded on January 20th, 2021. renDOGE’s total supply is 3,083,733 coins. The Reddit community for renDOGE is https://reddit.com/r/RenProject . renDOGE’s official Twitter account is @renprotocol

According to CryptoCompare, “Dogecoin, wrapped on Ethereum, as an ERC-20 token, through the Ren project. “

renDOGE Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as renDOGE directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire renDOGE should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase renDOGE using one of the exchanges listed above.

