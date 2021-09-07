Head to Head Comparison: Danone (OTCMKTS:DANOY) versus Sow Good (OTCMKTS:SOWG)

Sow Good (OTCMKTS:SOWG) and Danone (OTCMKTS:DANOY) are both consumer discretionary companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, valuation, dividends and institutional ownership.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Sow Good and Danone’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Sow Good $470,000.00 50.17 -$5.32 million N/A N/A Danone $26.98 billion 1.81 $2.23 billion $0.76 18.67

Danone has higher revenue and earnings than Sow Good.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

0.1% of Sow Good shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.2% of Danone shares are owned by institutional investors. 39.7% of Sow Good shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 1.0% of Danone shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for Sow Good and Danone, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Sow Good 0 0 0 0 N/A Danone 9 4 4 0 1.71

Volatility and Risk

Sow Good has a beta of 1.85, meaning that its stock price is 85% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Danone has a beta of 0.75, meaning that its stock price is 25% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Sow Good and Danone’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Sow Good N/A -61.18% -51.72% Danone N/A N/A N/A

Summary

Danone beats Sow Good on 6 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Sow Good

Sow Good, Inc. is an oil and natural gas exploration company. It engages in the acquisition and development of crude oil and natural gas properties, primarily in the Bakken and Three Forks trends in North Dakota and Montana. The company was founded on April 9, 2010 and is headquartered in Minneapolis, MN.

About Danone

Danone SA engages in the food processing industry. It operates through the following divisions: Fresh Dairy Products, Waters, Early Life Nutrition, and Medical Nutrition. The Fresh Dairy Products division produces and markets yogurts, fermented fresh dairy products, and other specialized fresh dairy products. The Waters division comprises the natural waters business along with aqua drinks. The Early Life Nutrition division focuses on specialized foods for babies and young children to complement breast-feeding while always complying with the World Health Organization Code and local laws. The Medical Nutrition division focuses mainly on people receiving medical treatment, babies afflicted with certain illnesses and frail elderly people. Danone was founded on February 2, 1899 and is headquartered in Paris, France.

